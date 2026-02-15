Mahesh Babu unveils ‘World of Nagabandham’ teaser; mythological action epic set for Summer 2026

Advertisement

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Mahashivaratri, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu unveiled the teaser of ‘World of Nagabandham’, a visually expansive, dialogue-free spectacle that blends Indian mythology with historical action.

Released on Sunday, the teaser introduces audiences to a mystical world rooted in temple legends and sacred traditions.

Opening with sweeping, atmospheric shots of the Himalayas, the video transitions into haunting temple corridors, establishing a tone steeped in devotion and mystery. Mounted on a grand scale, the teaser relies purely on imagery, high-end visual effects and meticulous period detailing set in the 1750s.

A devotionally charged musical score by Junaid Kumar underlines the visual narrative, amplifying the spiritual undertones.

Striking imagery includes a majestic cobra coiled around a hidden treasure, a symbolic nod to the titular Nagabandham ritual. Large-scale battle sequences further hint at an action-driven storyline.

Actor Virat Karrna is showcased in multiple intense avatars throughout the teaser, culminating in a ferocious transformation into a Lord Shiva-inspired look. The project also stars Nabha Natesh, Ishwarya Menon, Mahesh Manjrekar and Jagapathi Babu.

Directed by Abhishek Nama, the film is positioned as a Pan-India action drama. International action experts, including Kecha Khamphakdee, have been roped in to design the film’s combat sequences.

Presented by Lakshmi Ira and Devansh Nama, and produced by Kishore Annapureddy and Nishitha Annapureddy under Abhishek Pictures and NIK Studios, ‘World of Nagabandham’ is slated for a Summer 2026 release across Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

