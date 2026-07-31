Mahesh Babu hosts Priyanka, Nick at AMB cinemas

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Mumbai: While shooting for S.S. Rajamouli’s upcoming film in Varanasi, Priyanka Chopra stepped out with her husband Nick Jonas and co-star Mahesh Babu for a movie night in Hyderabad.

The actors were spotted at AMB Cinemas (the multiplex chain co-owned by Mahesh Babu) and even posed for photos with enthusiastic fans and movie theatre personnel.

Fans were delighted to see the trio’s casual yet stylish appearance together and took to their social media to share pictures of their impromptu hangout session.

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Nick, who had accompanied his better half for some part of the movie schedule, seems to have now returned to the States.

Varanasi, helmed by Rajamouli, stars Mahesh Babu as the male lead and Pee Cee as the female lead and is among the most eagerly anticipated Bollywood productions underway.

Currently, the shoot schedule is in Hyderabad, post which the unit will head to the next shoot location.

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