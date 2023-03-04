Court grants bail to Sheezan Khan in Tunisha Sharma suicide case

Television actor Sheezan Khan got bail in Maharashtra’s Palghar district in the on-going Tunisha Sharma suicide case on Thursday. Khan was arrested for alleged abetment of Sharma’s suicide late last year and was lodged in jail under judicial custody.

According to ANI, Sheezan Khan was granted bail on Rs 1 lakh surety bond by the Vasai court. Also, he is asked to submit his passport. District Judge RD Deshpande hear the bail application, and the actor has been asked not to tamper with the evidence related to the case.

On December 24, 2022, actress Tunisha was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the serial near Vasai in Palghar district of Maharashtra. Khan was arrested the next day on a complaint lodged by the television actress’ mother.