Mahaprabhu Jagannath to release in theatres this Friday after temporary ban

Advertisement

New Delhi: The animated film Mahaprabhu Jagannath’s theatrical release date has finally came out, it will be premiered on big screen on the occasion of Janmashtami which is September 4.

The film was earlier scheduled to release on July 17 but it faced temporary ban. The Orissa High Court halted its release due to some objectionable portrayal of Lord Jagannath. It also raised concerns over religious sentiments.

This matter was later taken to Supreme Court where the film was granted permission for its release after Rath Yatra concludes.

Advertisement

The reason behind the controversy was that whether certain fictional depictions in the animated film were consistent with the religious traditions and beliefs associated with Lord Jagannath.

The film’s makers have now announced its theatrical release, bringing an end to the uncertainty surrounding its screening.

The trailer of the film was unveiled during his Shrimad Bhagwat Katha in Cuttack, Odisha. It was shown to live audience of over 10,000 devotees, making it the biggest physical trailer launch for any Animation film in India.