Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha teaser out: Another Ramayana set to reach theatres before Ranbir Kapoor’s film

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Mumbai: Just as audiences await Nitesh Tiwari’s highly anticipated Ramayana, another film that retells the famous epic, Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha – Shri Ram Ki, has launched its first poster and released a teaser.

According to reports, the movie directed by Abhishek Singh, has been filmed in Hindi and Chhattisgarhi with Shri Ram and Mata Sita at its emotional core with themes of love, devotion, sacrifice, duty, maryada and dharma.

It focuses on Mata Sita’s relationship with her Lord and her resilience amidst challenges.

The first poster shows Dev Sharma as Shri Ram and Anjali Arora as Mata Sita.

It is then accompanied by a teaser that delves deeper into their love story with glimpses of Ayodhya, Ram’s relationship with his divine spouse and the very commencement of Ram’s vanvaas.

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Dev Sharma, who will be essaying Shri Ram, said that he is excited but also a little anxious to play the beloved character.

“There are a lot of emotions and a sense of faith associated with Lord Shri Ram. Hence, it is a big responsibility to play such an iconic and divine character,” shared the actor.

Anjali Arora also added that she is approaching the role of Mata Sita with a lot of respect and her focus will be on portraying the resilience of the character, along with her divine persona and strength.

The film also features Sheel Verma as Lakshman, Nirbhay Wadhwa as Hanuman and Rajniesh Duggal as Ravan in pivotal roles. The music of the film will be crooned by Kailash Kher, Javed Ali, Shaan and Anup Jalota.

Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha – Shri Ram Ki will hit the theatres on September 25, 2026. Thus, it will be arriving in the theatres before Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana: Part One.