Mahabharat actor Saurav Gurjar arrested over cheating and harassment allegations

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Hyderabad: Actor and wrestler Saurav Gurjar has been taken into custody after a woman filed a complaint accusing him of cheating and harassing her by promising marriage. The alleged complainant has also accused Gurjar of cheating her of Rs 52 lakh.

According to the complaint filed by the woman, she met Gurjar for the first time through her Instagram account in 2021. He later contacted her on WhatsApp adhey met at her residence on December 25, 2021.

She further said that he had promised to marry her and grant her marriage rights like that of his wife. She also accused the actor of blackmailing her with 52 lakhs which she paid him on her assurance of marriage.

However,on the issue of marriage, he would block her through his cell phone or call back again, she added. She also said that Gurjar had lured her away from her job in the US telling her that they would join hands and set up a business here.

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After the incident she and the actor lived together for some time between October 2025 and March 2026 but later he went away without informing her.

Based on the complaint lodged by the woman, the Gachibowli police registered a case and traced up Gurjar who was staying in Mumbai and brought him to Hyderabad.

An FIR was registered against him by the police and he was taken into custody.

Saurav Gurjar is popularly known for his performance as Bheem in the TV series Mahabharat.