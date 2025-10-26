Madirakshi Mundle, Rohit Bakshi seek blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain

Advertisement

Ujjain: TV actors Madirakshi Mundle and Rohit Bakshi visited the revered Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain to offer their prayers and seek blessings.

After completing the temple darshan on Saturday, Rohit Bakshi, known for his work in popular shows such as ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ and ‘Kahiin To Hoga’, told ANI, “I get emotional after the darshan…just came to express gratitude for everything in life and never ask for anything…”

Madirakshi Mundle expressed her appreciation to the temple administration for the arrangements, stating, “Yahan pe security, commitee, bahut ache darshan karayae..yahan ke panditji…aap sabhi ko tahe dil se dhanyavaad dena chahti hu..I am glad to get the darshan of Mahakal…got a different experience…the energy and vibe here is very different…”

Mundle, who made her acting debut with the 2015 Telugu film ‘Ori Devudoy’ playing the lead role of Amrutha, is widely recognised for portraying Sita in ‘Siya Ke Ram’. In 2019, she appeared as Mahalakshmi in ‘Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi – Kahani Mata Rani Ki’.

Baba Mahakaleshwar’s world-renowned Bhasma Aarti is considered divine and mystical. Devotees from far and wide gather at the Mahakal temple to witness the sacred ritual performed during the Brahma Muhurta and seek blessings from Baba Mahakal. ‘Bhasma aarti’ (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here.

It is performed during the ‘Brahma Muhurta’ period, between 3:30 and 5:30 a.m.According to the temple priest, Baba Mahakal’s doors were opened at Brahma Muhurta, following tradition. After that, Lord Mahakal performed a holy bath with Panchamrit, a mixture of milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and honey.

Thereafter, Baba Mahakal was decorated with cannabis and sandalwood. After that, a unique Bhasma Aarti and dhoop-deep Aarti were performed, accompanied by the beating of drums and the blowing of Shankhs (conch shells).

Additionally, it is believed that the devotee who participates in the Bhasma Aarti of Baba Mahakal during the month of Shravan has all their sufferings removed and all their wishes fulfilled.

Situated on the banks of the River Shipra in the historic city of Ujjain, Mahakaleshwar Temple remains one of India’s most venerated pilgrimage sites, drawing devotees seeking spiritual solace and divine blessings.

