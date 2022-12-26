Madhuri Dixit’s son Arin opens up about his lifestyle in the US, ridicules the high ‘delivery fee’ on food services

Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit’s husband, Dr Sriram Nene, keeps himself very active on his YouTube channel. He keeps posting health-related videos on his channel. In his recent upload, he sat down with his wife and their son to discuss his life and lifestyle in the US.

The video was a candid chat with their son, Arin. Madhuri Dixit’s son, Arin, shared how his life changed once he left the University campus and started living on his own. Arin currently lives in a shared apartment with three of his friends. When questioned by his father, he said that the area in which they live is not that great. He was quick to follow up the same by saying that they, however, do not live very far away from their school. He even mentioned about the free cab service provided by their school between 6 am to 2 pm every day, which they can use to move from their apartment to school and vice-versa.

Next in the video, Madhuri Dixit took to ask her about how he was managing food and the kitchen. To this, the star kid immediately replied that it was both a blessing and a curse. Moving from a dining hall straight to a kitchen was indeed challenging, he said. Further, he added that he has developed a habit of cooking for himself since the ‘delivery fee’ charged by food-providing services does not appeal to him. He went on to say that cooking seems pretty fun to him as he gets the chance to experiment a lot and discover new recipes that feel good to his taste bud.

Lastly, towards the end of the video, Dr Nene can be seen asking his son about his future plans since he is inclined towards both, Science and Arts. He even recalls Arin telling him once about how well he enjoys his music writing classes. To this, Madhuri Dixit’s son replies that he is trying to figure it out and is enjoying the process.