Madhuri Dixit’s mother Snehlata Dixit passes away

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit’s mother Snehlata Dixit passed away on Sunday morning. She was 90 years old and died at her Mumbai residence. Reportedly, her last rites will be performed at Worli crematorium today at 3 pm. The cause of her death is yet to be determined.

Madhuri and her husband Shriram Nene shared the tragic news, in a joint statement. The note read, “Our beloved Aai, Snehalata Dikshit, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by her loved ones.”