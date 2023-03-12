Madhuri Dixit’s mother Snehlata Dixit passes away

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit's mother Snehlata Dixit passed away on Sunday morning. She was 90 years old and died at her Mumbai residence

Entertainment
By Rachna 0
Madhuri dixit mother
Image credit- Instagram/Madhuri Dixit

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit’s mother Snehlata Dixit passed away on Sunday morning. She was 90 years old and died at her Mumbai residence. Reportedly, her last rites will be performed at Worli crematorium today at 3 pm. The cause of her death is yet to be determined.

Madhuri and her husband Shriram Nene shared the tragic news, in a joint statement. The note read, “Our beloved Aai, Snehalata Dikshit, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by her loved ones.”

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit’s son Arin opens up about his lifestyle in the US, ridicules the high ‘delivery fee’ on food services

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.