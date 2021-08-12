Madhuri Dixit’s ‘Back in Action,’ photos marks her comeback in Dance Deewane 3

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene has been missing from her position as a judge in the show Dance Deewane 3 for the past two weeks. However, she posted pics of her ethereal look on her Instagram page today announcing her comeback in DD-3.

Earlier, it was reported that she will be joining the show for the upcoming episode on August 15. The Independence Day episode will also have India’s star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Bollywood’s Dhak Dhak girl on Thursday took to her Instagram page to share some of her extraordinary breathtaking pictures wearing a pastel green shade lehenga from designer Amit Aggarwal’s collection.

After sharing two back-to-back pictures, she captioned the third post with, Back in action #DD3 #LookForTheDay” followed by a green heart.

The ace-designer Amit Aggarwal is known for his futuristic fashion and timeless couture pieces. The flowy sequinned lehenga worn by Madhuri comes with a whopping cost of not less than Rs 2 lakh.

The masterpiece came in a pastel green shade, decorated with deep emerald green and silver lace. Topped with a metallic hand-embroidered moulded lace blouse embellished with a drape that comes together as an undisturbed dupatta

Madhuri’s makeup was neat and having worn minimal jewellery added to her bold look. The gorgeous beauty has been included in Bollywood’s most beautiful list and this all-new avatar of her has attracted the attention of many social media users in just a few hours of the post being uploaded.