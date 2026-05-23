Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri’s ‘Maa Behen’ trailer brings chaos, madness, lies, cover-up and more

Advertisement

Mumbai : The trailer for Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, and Dharna Durgaa- starrer crime-comedy ‘Maa Behen’ is finally out.

“Where lies spiral out of control, suspicions run wild, and the dysfunctional mother-daughter trio must somehow survive their biggest KAAND yet!” the makers tease.

The trailer showcases the madness surrounding Rekha (Madhuri Dixit), Jaya (Triptii Dimri), and Sushma (Dharna Durgaa), who are already struggling to survive each other before the worst strikes.

After finding a dead body in their house, what follows is a complete rollercoaster of panic, cover-ups, emotional meltdowns, and hilariously questionable decisions.

Others in the cast are Ravi Kishan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Arunoday Singh, and Shardul Bhardwaj.

“With Maa Behen, we wanted to tell a story that feels both rooted and wildly entertaining, backed by terrific performance. Overall, the film is about a dysfunctional family that has the mother, Rekha, and her two daughters, Jaya and Sushma, who are constantly at loggerheads and now have to deal with a KAAND that results in a lot of chaos, comedy, and bizarre situations that they have to cover up and navigate. Each character brings a completely different energy to the story, making their dynamic messy, unpredictable, and deeply human,” Director and Producer Suresh Triveni said, according to a press release.

Advertisement

Actor Madhuri Dixit spoke about her character. “Rekha is not your typical Hindi cinema mother, and that’s exactly what made the character so exciting for me. As an actor, it’s incredibly rewarding to explore layered, unpredictable roles that challenge the audience’s expectations. Rekha may not be a perfect mother, but like any mother, she wants the best for her daughters and tries to hold her family together amidst all the chaos.”

Triptii Dimri shared, “Jaya is the ghar ki sushil beti (responsible and well-mannered), but she also has a strong sense of right and wrong. She’s constantly trying to manage the chaos around her, only to get pulled deeper into it. The dynamic between the two sisters, with all the banter and madness, was one of my favourite parts. Sharing screen space with the legendary Madhuri Dixit, someone who made an entire generation fall in love with cinema, is truly surreal. For me, this feels like a homecoming.”

“I am excited for audiences to now witness my work with Maa Behen. While working on this film, I was surrounded by some incredibly talented co-stars, and that brought such a refreshing energy. Thanks to Maa Behen, I finally got the opportunity to share screen space with Madhuri ji. She is so graceful, versatile, and elevates every scene. Triptii and Dharna are immensely talented, with young and infectious energy that made the experience even more enjoyable,” Ravi Kishan said.

Produced by Abundantia Entertainment in association with Opening Image Films and directed by Suresh Triveni, this crime-comedy follows a dysfunctional mother-daughter trio as they try to hide a dead body while dealing with unpredictable chaos, nosy neighbours, and their unconventional family dynamics.

‘Maa Behen’ is set to release on Netflix on June 4.

Also Read : Unni Mukundan To Voice He-Man In Malayalam Version Of ‘Masters Of The Universe’ Film

(ANI)