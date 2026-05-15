Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Dharna Durga’s ‘Maa Behen’ to premiere on June 4

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Mumbai: Netflix has announced the premiere date of its upcoming crime-comedy ‘Maa Behen’, starring Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durgaa.

The film will premiere on June 4 on the streaming platform.

The announcement was made on Madhuri Dixit’s birthday, with Netflix unveiling the first glimpse of the film described as a “rooted crime-comedy packed with chaos, comedy, and full-blown kaand.”

The post was shared with the caption, “Dhak dhak ho raha hai? Tareekh note kar lo

Watch Maa Behen, out 4 June, only on Netflix!”

Directed by Suresh Triveni, ‘Maa Behen’ follows a dysfunctional mother-daughter trio, Rekha, Jaya and Sushma, whose lives spiral into chaos after a dead body suddenly appears in their kitchen.

As they attempt to hide the truth, the family finds itself navigating lies, panic and intrusive neighbours in a fast-paced comedy of errors.

The film stars Madhuri Dixit as Rekha, alongside Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durgaa as her daughters. Ravi Kishan also features in a key role. The ensemble cast includes Geetanjali Kulkarni, Arunoday Singh and Shardul Bhardwaj.

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Produced by Abundantia Entertainment in association with Opening Image Films, the film is backed by producers Vikram Malhotra and Suresh Triveni.

The story has been written by Suresh Triveni and Pooja Tolani, who has also handled the screenplay and dialogues.

Speaking about the project, Vikram Malhotra, Founder and CEO of Abundantia Entertainment, said, “Maa Behen is the kind of story that hooks you with its audacious premise and stays with you for its emotional truth. Beneath the chaos and the humour, is a deeply human story about family, society and the choices people make to survive in this judgmental world,” in a press note.

He added, “What excited us as at Abundantia was building a world that feels both wildly entertaining and instantly relatable. And of course, the opportunity to join hands with the amazing Suresh Triveni once again. I am very excited to work with Netflix to bring this unique and unpredictable crime-comedy to life.”

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director, Original Films, Netflix India, described the film as “a truly special addition” to the platform’s slate.

“Maa Behen is a truly special addition to our growing library of entertainers, a hilarious comedy full of surprises that begins with laughs and unravels in unexpected, exciting ways,” she said, in a press note.

‘Maa Behen’ premieres on June 4 on Netflix.

(Source: ANI)