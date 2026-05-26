Madhuri Dixit radiates grace in contemporary floral ensemble

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Mumbai: In an age of fast-changing trends and fleeting fashion moments, Madhuri Dixit continues to embody timeless elegance with effortless ease.

The Bollywood star once again captivated fans on social media, sharing a dreamy floral look that blended modern sophistication with delicate, feminine charm.

Earlier today, the actress shared a series of photographs from a recent photoshoot on her social media account, captioning the post, “Mood: soft focus & fresh flowers.”

In the photographs, Madhuri is seen wearing a chic floral ensemble that appeared to combine elements of a contemporary co-ord set and a stylized jumpsuit.

The outfit featured oversized floral prints layered against a palette of soft pastel tones, creating a vivid contrast with the saturated blossoms woven into the design.

The silhouette stood out for its voluminous sheer sleeves, adding a dramatic yet graceful touch to the overall look.

A structured waistline, accentuated with a belt, balanced the breezy fabric and enhanced the outfit’s fluid aesthetic.

Keeping in line with her signature beauty aesthetic, the actor opted for loose, effortless waves and fresh, radiant makeup.

Fans flooded the comments section with praise for her timeless beauty and refined fashion sense.

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“No one can compare to your beauty,” a fan wrote in the comments section of the post.

Another fan wrote, “Queen, Diva, Fashionista ……..ALL in One”

The latest appearance also arrives ahead of Madhuri’s upcoming project, ‘Maa Behen’, which is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on June 4.

The trailer of the show was released by Netflix on May 22.

The trailer showcases the madness surrounding Rekha (Madhuri Dixit), Jaya (Triptii Dimri), and Sushma (Dharna Durgaa), who are already struggling to survive each other before the worst strikes.

After finding a dead body in their house, what follows is a complete rollercoaster of panic, cover-ups, emotional meltdowns, and hilariously questionable decisions.

Others in the cast are Ravi Kishan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Arunoday Singh, and Shardul Bhardwaj.

Produced by Abundantia Entertainment in association with Opening Image Films and directed by Suresh Triveni, this crime-comedy follows a dysfunctional mother-daughter trio as they try to hide a dead body while dealing with unpredictable chaos, nosy neighbours, and their unconventional family dynamics.

(ANI)