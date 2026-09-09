Lust Stories 3 trailer released: Konkona, Radhika, Aditi and Vijay Varma feature in anthology

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Mumbai: The trailer for the new season of Netflix anthology, Lust Stories 3, has been released. Four stories revolve around themes of relationships, desires and intimacy through various scenarios.

Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra, and Vishal Bharadwaj come together for this installment of anthology.

The lineup of actors is led by Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Apte, Aditi Rao Hydari, Radhika Madan, Vijay Varma, and Abhishek Banerjee.

In one of the stories,Aditi Rao Hydari candidly narrates about how a woman feels about desires.

Radhika Madan and Ali Fazal play a couple who are married, and face frustrations in their relationship in one of the tales.

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Humour also unfolds through the conversations of Konkona Sen Sharma and Radhika Madan.

In another of the stories, Gurfateh Pirzada and Sana Thampi, playing Karan and Lisa, share the story of falling in love in different countries.

The trailer sums up all kinds of relationship experiences with humour, awkward situations and romantic moments.

Lust Stories 3 is all set to stream on Netflix on September 18.