Lost trailer: Yami Gautam Dhar shows character of crime reporter in pursuit of truth

Mumbai: Actress Yami Gautam Dhar-starrer film ‘Lost’ was unveiled the trailer on Wednesday. It shows the actress playing a crime reporter who is on a relentless search for the truth behind the sudden disappearance of a young theatre activist played by Tushar Pandey.

The film follows her search for truth as a local politician played by Rahul Khanna continues to obstruct her findings.

The trailer showcases a battle between what’s right and what’s the ultimate truth, and represents a search for lost values of empathy and integrity. The film also stars Pankaj Kapur, Neil Bhoopalam and Pia Bajpiee.

Yami said “I am excited that the film is finally releasing, and the audiences will get to see a character which is so close to my heart. It is an ode to many journalists who go to great lengths in search of the truth while also walking that fine line which threads the very integrity of media & humanity.”

She further mentioned, “The movie represents a higher quest and a search for lost values of empathy while raising the right questions. Whoever has watched the film so far, had a very positive and overwhelming response to it, so I am eagerly waiting for the release now, to see how the audiences enjoy the film.”

The film has been directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury of ‘Pink’ fame, and has been screened at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival 2022, Atlanta Indian Film Festival 2022 and 53rd International Film Festival of India.

Pankaj Kapur said, “‘Lost’ is a story about the struggles and repercussions the crime reporters have to go through. Portraying the role of a crime reporter’s grandfather was invigorating as it took me closer to the challenges they face day in day out. But the beauty of the character is the warmth and the bond he shares with his granddaughter (played by Yami) and becomes her source of continuous strength and resilience.”

The film, produced by Zee Studios, Namah Pictures, Sam Fernandes and Indrani Mukherjee, will stream in Hindi on February 16 on ZEE5.

