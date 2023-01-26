Lollapalooza India: Performers list for the 20 hour music festival

Lollapalooza, one of the biggest music festivals in the world, will be held in Mumbai on January 28 and 29. The festival promises to provide over 60,000 fans with world-class entertainment by featuring 40 international and Indian acts, including 26 award nominees and seven award-winning chart toppers.

Lollapalooza, on the other hand, is more than just a concert; it’s an experience. Music fans have access to four stages that are spread out across the enormous Mahalaxmi Race Course and feature some of the best food vendors in the city. In fact, “The Lolla Food Park” will serve food from more than 60 brands. Some of the dishes, like “The Flippin’ Palooza,” “Lolla Waffle Cheese Cones,” and “Lolla Bombay Dogs,” are made just for Lollapalooza.

Headlining the festival on day one is the American alternative-rock band Imagine Dragons. On day two, indie-rock band The Strokes, known for hits like ‘Someday,’ and ‘You Only Live Once,’ will headline.

On the other days Indie-pop act Japanese Breakfast, American DJ Diplo, Indo-American pop artist Raveena, among the Indian artists drawing their own crowds are Punjabi star AP Dhillon, hip-hop heavyweight DIVINE, singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad, folk-metallers Bloodywood, Hindi pop-rock act The Yellow Diary and more.

The fest cost in general up to about INR 9,000. Additionally, VIP packages average INR 20,000 per person. The approximate cost of a platinum ticket, which includes transportation between stages, air-conditioned restrooms, and tabled seating, is INR 65,000 which you can buy on BookMyShow app.

Additionally, Lollapalooza aims to be a music festival that puts the environment first. The festival hopes to adopt an environmentally friendly festival model with waste segregation, waste management, and zero garbage measures, as well as community distribution-based initiatives to reduce single-use plastic and food waste.

BookMyShow is the promoter and co-producer for the festival’s Indian edition along with global producers, Perry Farrell and C3 Presents.