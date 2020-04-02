Lockdown with Sunny
Photo: IANS

Lockdown diaries: Sunny Leone comes up with online chat show

By IANS
12

Mumbai: Amidst the coronavirus lockdown, actress Sunny Leone on Thursday started her chat show on Instagram.

The show, titled “Lockdown with Sunny”, will see Sunny in conversation with several celebrities, including Daboo Ratnani and Mandana Karimi. For the first episode, she invited YouTube sensation Anisha Dixit as her online guest.

“It was my idea to just have fun with our fans and people on Insta.It is all about light hearted conversations with funny things and details about the guest,” Sunny said.

In a recent interaction with IANS, Sunny also shared how she is spending time with her three kids at home.

“I have three kids …right now my main focus is on home schooling. I have to teach them..make them learn new things at home. I am being creative enough to keep them busy during lockdown,” Sunny added.

