Mumbai: Amid the 21-day COVID-19 lockdown in the country, actor Pankaj Tripathi is getting time to see the sunset, and has urged people to take up creative hobbies and enjoy this time while it lasts.

Pankaj took to Instagram, where he uploaded a video capturing the sunset from his apartment balcony.

“Ye aaj ka suraj hai, jaane wala hai. Ghar pe khada hun balcony pe. Aap sab bhi ghar pe rahein, surakshit rahein. Ghar pe rahte huye aap is mahamari se lad rahein hain. Bahut sari creative cheezein hain jo karein, aanand lein. Hum ladenge, aur jeetenge (This is today’s sun and it’s about to set. I am standing in the balcony of my house. You please stay at home, stay safe. You can only fight this crisis by staying at home. There are a lot of creative things to do… Enjoy this time. We will fight and we will win),” he said in the video.

Pankaj had earlier shared a video message in which he urged his fans to practise social distancing.

On the acting front, he will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s “83”.