Mumbai: Amid lockdown, Bhumi Pednekar is utilising her quarantine time in learning new things. The actress is now learning the dance form ‘Kathak’ from her mother Sumitra Pednekar.

“I wanted to learn kathak for a long time as my mother is a trained kathak dancer! So, for about an hour in evening this what me and my mom do. She is quite enjoying it and I’m loving learning it from her!” she said.

Bhumi also talked about the uncertainties of going back to shooting due to the pandemic.

“It has put a big question mark on when will we get back to work and how things are going to be. There’s a lot of uncertainty. Of course, our dates and schedules have gone haywire and we can’t plan anything,” she said.

Bhumi shared her love for reading as a child and said that the lockdown has given her a chance to return to reading again.

“I was voracious reader but since entering Bollywood I haven’t got a chance to read something at a stretch. But now, I have got all the time and I’m making full use of the time at hand. I have been watching TED talks and have been reading a lot about climate change because that is something, I am severely passionate about, she said.

The “Dum Laga Ke Haisha” star said: “This time has been very educational for me.”