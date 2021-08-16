Lisa Haydon celebrates World’s breastfeeding week with newborn daughter Lara

By IANS
lisa haydon daughter
Image credit- IANS

Mumbai: Actress Lisa Haydon has shared a powerful picture of herself breastfeeding her newborn daughter Lara.

Lisa posted a motley of pictures on Instagram. In the images, she is seen wearing an ivory short dress holding Lara and breastfeeding her.

The actress, who welcomed her third child with her husband Dino Lalvani in June, captioned the image: “Was it just World Breastfeeding Week? In honour of this special week Lara would like to thank everyone that has given her a seat at the table.”

Lisa married businessman Dino Lalvani in 2016. The two welcomed their first child Zack in 2017 and their second son Leo in February last year.

On the professional front, Lisa has worked in films such as ‘Aisha’, ‘Rascals’, ‘Queen’, ‘The Shaukeens’, ‘Housefull 3’ and ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

