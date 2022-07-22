Liger Trailer Launch: Ranveer Singh roasts Vijay Deverakonda for wearing ‘chappal’ in event

Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film Liger is all set to hit the theatres on August 25, this year. Ahead of the big release, a trailer event was held in Mumbai last night. Apart from the action star, Ananya Panday- who also plays a pivotal role in the movie- was present at the event. Noted Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, however, was the chief guest at the trailer launch which also marked the presence of Karan Johar, Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, and others.

During the event, where Ranveer was all dressed up as always, Vijay showed up in a simple attire and chappals on his feet. As soon as the ’83’ actor notice this, he took the opportunity to roast Vijay playfully for the same.

Ranveer Singh attended the Liger trailer launch in a black T-shirt paired with printed skin-fit trousers and a leather jacket that matched his pants. He completed his look with black leather boots. On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda opted for a simple black tee that he paired with beige cargo pants and chappals.

Where everyone adored the simplicity of the Liger star, Ranveer playfully roasted his appearance before praising him as one of the most sought-after actors in India. He said, “Bhai ka style Dekho” and a loud cheer by the masses accompanied him. Hearing this Vijay Deverakonda started blushing. Ranveer then added, “Aise lag raha hai, ye mere trailer launch pe aaya hai ya main inke trailer launch pe aaya hu (Look at brother’s style, it looks like, he has come to my trailer launch instead of me coming to his trailer launch).”

Ranveer continued by mentioning John Abraham who is also known to attend events in chappals.

‘Liger’ is a boxing-based film starring South star Vijay Deverakonda who plays a fighter and Bollywood actress Ananya Panday. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the movie also has renowned boxer, Mike Tyson in a pivotal role.

