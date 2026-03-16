Leonardo DiCaprio attends Oscars with Vittoria Ceretti, couple draws attention

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Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio and Italian model Vittoria Ceretti made headlines at the 2026 version of the Academy Awards when the actor was spotted with the Italian model at the prestigious ceremony.

Even though DiCaprio attended alone on the red carpet, Ceretti was later spotted entering the venue with him. The two were captured together and communicating during the event, marking one of their most visible appearances as a couple at a big international award show.

The ceremony was held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. DiCaprio wore a traditional black tuxedo that evening, and Ceretti wore a fancy red dress that attracted the photographers and viewers.

DiCaprio was in the ceremony as he had been nominated in the category of Best Actor for his role in One Battle After Another. The film had also created a lot of hype in the run-up to the Oscar awards.

The actor and Ceretti were romantically connected in 2023. The couple has since been spotted at times in intimate get-togethers and overseas trips, but they hardly seem to be out and about together.

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The fact that they appeared at the Oscars thus drew so much attention, with a number of fans attesting to the uncommon access to the personal life of the actor on one of the most popular shows in Hollywood.

Watch video here:

Vittoria Ceretti y Leonardo DiCaprio hicieron su primera aparición pública juntos durante la ceremonia de los Oscars 2026. 🫶🏻 ¿Te gusta esta pareja? CC: parismatch pic.twitter.com/UHOJjjij8i — EstiloDF (@EstiloDF) March 16, 2026