Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid seen getting ‘flirty’

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio and supermodel Gigi Hadid are continuing to enjoy each other’s company, and even got “flirty” at times.

A source told People that the ‘Inception’ actor, 48, and Hadid, 28, spent time together in the Hamptons over the July 4 weekend — where they got “flirty” with each other.

“They were with separate groups of people but partied together for two nights. They were flirty and Gigi looked happy,” says the source.

“It’s pretty obvious that they are seeing each other. Maybe not exclusively, but they are definitely dating,” the source added.

“It’s just always very predictable: Leo shows up to parties first, then Gigi second. It’s like a game.”

The source said that inside the parties “there is subtle touching and lots of flirting” when “they are able to be more private”. And Hadid typically “stays by his side.”

A separate source close to Hadid said the model (who shares two-year-old daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik) is simply “single and enjoying the summer.”

“She sees Leo when they are in the same place. She has fun with him. It’s more of a flirtatious connection than a relationship,” says the insider. “She likes the attention.”

“She isn’t stupid though. She doesn’t believe it’s going to lead anywhere,” the insider added. “As long as he is respectful and doesn’t cause her any drama, she will continue to see him when she can.”

Representatives for DiCaprio and Hadid did not respond to People’s requests for comment.

DiCaprio and Hadid were first linked when they were spotted together at a New York Fashion Week afterparty in September last year. That came weeks after DiCaprio’s split from his girlfriend of four years, actress Camila Morrone.