Leonardo Di Caprio dines with Indian-origin Model Neelam Gill, sparks dating rumors

Hollywood heartthrob Leonardo Di Caprio was seen dining with British model of Indian origin Neelam Gill at the Chiltern Fire House in London on Tuesday, May 31.

The paparazzi captured their casual outing, accompanied by the actor’s mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, which briskly made rounds on social media.

In the pictures circulating online, the Titanic actor was seen wearing a black cap, a black jacket, blue jeans, and white sneakers while leaving the Chiltern firehouse. He also covered his face, following safety protocols. Meanwhile, Neelam looked stunning in a black dress and matching blazer, and she completed her look with a black handbag.

Both Gill and DiCaprio’s pictures have sparked dating rumors as the pictures of the duo spread like wildfire. However, Neelam’s representative promptly denied the dating rumors about Leo.

Recently, in an interview with an international publication, they revealed that Neelam is involved with one of Leonardo’s close friends and has been in a committed relationship for a while.

Neelam Gill is an Indian-origin model. The 28-year-old British model has been modelling since the age of 14. Her grandparents were from Punjab, India. This year she attended the Cannes Film Festival, where Leonardo was also present for his film, Killers of the Flower Moon.

Leonardo Di Caprio was previously dating Camila Morrone. They made their first appearance together at the Academy Awards in 2020, and they broke up last year after dating for 4 years.

After that, De Caprio was said to be dating supermodel Gigi Hadid. Amid their dating rumors, a picture of Leonardo and Gigi from a New York club went viral in September last year.

