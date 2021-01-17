Legendary Classical Musician Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Dies At 89

ustad ghulam mustafa khan
Image Credit: The Indian Express

Mumbai: One of India’s Legendary classical musician Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan died at the age of 89 on Sunday in Mumbai.

The veteran singer died today afternoon at his residence in the city.

Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan had suffered a brain stroke in 2019. The left side of his body remained paralysed after the stroke.

The classical musician was awarded with Padma Shri in 1991, Padma Bhusan in 2006 and Padma Vibhushan in 2018 for his achievements in music.

 

