Lawrence of Punjab’ title to be changed after High Court row

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The makers of the controversial OTT series Lawrence of Punjab, reportedly inspired by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, have agreed to change the title following observations made by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

During the hearing, Zee Entertainment informed the court that the new title would not include the names “Lawrence Bishnoi.” The court, after viewing the series, reportedly observed that the content itself did not appear objectionable or glorify gangster culture, but raised concerns over the title and its possible impact.

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The controversy began after the Centre advised against the release of the docu-series on Zee5, citing concerns related to law and order in Punjab. Punjab Police had also expressed apprehension that the title could associate the state’s identity with organised crime and gangster culture.

The High Court has now cleared the path for the release of the series, provided references to “Lawrence” and “Punjab” are removed from the title and promotional material.