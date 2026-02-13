Lawrence Bishnoi gang issues voice note threat to Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty

Advertisement

A threat allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has put Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Rohit Shetty under heightened security, after a menacing voice note surfaced warning of severe consequences.

According to police sources, the threat was delivered through an audio message, in which the caller explicitly warned that failure to comply with demands would result in the killing of their “entire staff.” The voice note, which quickly spread on social media, has become the central focus of the investigation.

The caller claimed to be Hari Boxer from the lawrence gang has release a voice note and threatened the actor that “the next seven generations will remember the consequences” for not complying.

The Mumbai Police and Crime Branch are currently verifying the authenticity of the voice note, including its origin and whether it has a direct link to the Bishnoi gang or is an attempt to misuse the gang’s name to intimidate high-profile figures.

Officials confirmed that digital forensics teams are analysing the audio for voice patterns, metadata, and routing details. Investigators are also examining whether the threat is connected to a recent firing incident outside Rohit Shetty’s residence, which is already under police scrutiny.

Following the threat, security arrangements for Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty have been intensified, with police presence increased near their homes and work locations. Authorities have stated that while the message is being treated seriously, no conclusions will be drawn until technical verification is complete.

Police reiterated that threats involving organised crime references will invite strict legal action, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend those responsible for circulating the audio.