Lata Mangeshkar marks her 92nd birthday, wishes pour in on social media

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar marks her 92nd birthday on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the first person to extend birthday wishes to the legendary singer.

As the ‘Nightingale of India’ turned 92-years old today, PM Modi tweeted, “Birthday greetings to respected Lata Didi. Her melodious voice reverberates across the world. She is respected for her humility & passion towards Indian culture. Personally, her blessings are a source of great strength. I pray for Lata Didi’s long & healthy life. @mangeshkarlata.”

Birthday greetings to respected Lata Didi. Her melodious voice reverberates across the world. She is respected for her humility & passion towards Indian culture. Personally, her blessings are a source of great strength. I pray for Lata Didi’s long & healthy life. @mangeshkarlata — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2021

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar wished the ‘Bharat Ratna’ winner as he tweeted, ““Wishing a very Happy Birthday to @mangeshkarlata tai, the voice that touches every heart, Not a single day in my life goes without listening to your songs. May Lord Ganesh bless you with a long and healthy life. #GoddessOfMusic.”

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to @mangeshkarlata tai, the voice that touches every heart, Not a single day in my life goes without listening to your songs. May Lord Ganesh bless you with a long and healthy life. 🙏🙏 #GoddessOfMusic 🎻🎼🎹🎤 pic.twitter.com/imc4DgD62X — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) September 28, 2021

Actress Juhi Chawla also took to her Twitter to show gratitude for the ‘Lag Jaa Gale’ singer on her birthday. She wrote, “A 100 trees for the legendary Lataji on her birthday Radio sun rahi thi , aapke 70’s ke gaane baj rahe the , aapki aawaz ko sunkar aisa laga jaise ,phoolon ki baarish ho rahi hai , jaise Gangaji beh rahi hai with much love and respect.”

A 100 trees for the legendary Lataji on her birthday 🙏🙏🙏Radio sun rahi thi , aapke 70’s ke gaane baj rahe the , aapki aawaz ko sunkar aisa laga jaise ,phoolon ki baarish ho rahi hai , jaise Gangaji beh rahi hai🙏🙏🙏🙏😇😇😇💖💖💖🌼🌼🌼🎶🎶🎶 with much love and respect . pic.twitter.com/P3n9hro1BA — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) September 28, 2021

Sarod Maestro and Composer, Amjad Ali Khan penned, “Wishing the iconic nightingale of India @mangeshkarlata a very Happy Birthday! Saal Giraah Mubaarak Lata Didi #LataMangeshkar,”

Wishing the iconic nightingale of India @mangeshkarlata a very Happy Birthday! 🙏🙏 Saal Giraah Mubaarak Lata Didi #LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/u9AkV5Ckp1 — Amjad Ali Khan (@AAKSarod) September 28, 2021

Lata Mangeshkar was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour and is only the second vocalist, after M.S. Subbulakshmi, to receive this honour.