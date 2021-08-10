Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to tie the knot this year, Lara Dutt reveals

Rumours have been arising on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s marriage, in context to which Lara Dutta recently responded that the duo might get married this year.

She also admits to be of the ‘older generation’ when she stated that she has very less knowledge about which couple from the younger generation are currently dating. Latter adding to her statement she said that she might say something about a couple and not know if they are still together or not.

The Bell bottom actress Lara Dutta believes that the star couple Ranbir-Alia are getting married this year.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Ranbir and Alia’s wedding as they have been dating for years now. Even their families have known to have bonded well together. Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni often shower Alia’s posts on Instagram while, the Barfi actor could also be seen spending time with Alia’ mother and sister from time to time.

Furthermore, the duo will soon be seen starring in an upcoming supernatural film ‘Brahmastra’. It is an Ayan Mukherjee’s film which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy. Along with that Shah Rukh Khan will also make a cameo appearance.

On the other hand, Lara Dutta has frequently been on the news recently, especially for her extra ordinary role as Indira Gandhi in ‘Bell Bottom’. While her makeup has kept the viewers stunned, the trailer for the movie has also gained a lot of support from the audience. Bell Bottom is directed by Ranjit M Tewari and is set to release on August 19, 2021.