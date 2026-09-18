Lady Gaga is a girl mom!

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Washington: Lady Gaga and her fiance Michael Polansky have welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Rose Bean Polansky.

According to documents obtained by People magazine, the couple’s daughter was born on June 9, 2026.

People magazine confirmed on September 11 that Gaga and Polansky had welcomed a child, while TMZ was first to report the news.

According to an insider cited by People magazine, the name Rose has a special connection to Gaga’s music.

It was inspired by “La Vie En Rose,” the song the singer famously covered in the 2018 film ‘A Star Is Born’.

Gaga also has a large rose tattoo on her spine, accompanied by the words “la vie en rose” in script.

The baby’s middle name, Bean, is also said to have a musical connection. The insider told People magazine that it likely comes from activist Carl Bean, who inspired Gaga’s song ‘Born This Way.’

The arrival of Gaga’s daughter comes after years in which the singer has spoken publicly about her desire to become a mother.

In a December 2019 interview, Gaga discussed her plans for the future.

“I want to do more movies,” she said at the time, adding, “I want to have babies.”

Following the birth, sources told People magazine that Gaga “sounds very happy.”

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“She always wanted to be a mom. This was something very important to her,” an insider close to the singer told People magazine.

The source also said Gaga “was ready to slow down after her tour,” which wrapped in April.

“Right now, she’s enjoying being away from the public eye and having this special time with the baby,” the source said, adding, “Michael is great with the baby. They’re figuring everything out together. She doesn’t want to miss any of it.”

Another source previously told People magazine that the couple “took time off of work this summer to be with the baby.”

Gaga and Polansky were first photographed kissing at a 2020 New Year’s Eve party in Las Vegas.

They went public with their relationship shortly after the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami.

Polansky, an entrepreneur and Harvard University graduate, quarantined with Gaga at her Malibu home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gaga confirmed their engagement in July 2024, referring to Polansky as her “fiance” while speaking with French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal at the Paris Olympics.

Polansky has also worked with Gaga professionally. He co-produced her 2025 album Mayhem and co-wrote several songs on the record.

(Source: ANI)