Lady Gaga becomes a mother, welcomes first baby with Michael Polansky

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Mumbai: Pop superstar Lady Gaga has welcomed her first child with her fiancé Michael Polansky, marking a new chapter for the singer, who has spoken openly about her desire to become a mother.

The 40-year-old singer and Polansky, 42, were recently photographed together in Northern California, with Gaga seen carrying their newborn during a family outing.

The couple has largely kept their personal lives private in recent months.

Details about the baby, including the name, gender and exact date of birth, have not been publicly revealed.

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Gaga and Polansky also did not publicly announce a pregnancy before the birth became known.

Gaga has previously spoken about her hopes of becoming a mother.

In 2025, she described motherhood as the role she wanted most and said she wanted her future children to have the freedom to discover their own identities.

The couple became engaged in 2024 after being together for several years.