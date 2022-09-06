siddhant chaturvedi and ishaan khatter
Image credit- IANS

KWK: Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals why Ishaan Khatter may be single

By IANS 0

Mumbai: Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has finally leaked the reason behind his ‘Phone Bhoot’ co-actor and friend Ishaan Khatter being single and it is hilarious.

On the 10th episode of the tongue and cheek chat show, Siddhant will be accompanied with his co-stars Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Katter.

Host Karan Johar finally puts this curiosity to rest on his show by evoking a full and final response from Ishaan on his current relationship status.

“It does not matter who broke up with whom but I am currently single,” finally declared the actor but not without his close friend Siddhant Chaturvedi revealing a possible reason for Ishaan’s singlehood.

“Mere saath ghumte ghumte ye bhi single ho gaya!” Siddhant added.

‘Phone Bhoot’ is a horror comedy film directed by Gurmeet Singh and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film revolves around a shop, where every kind of problems involving ghosts are solved.

‘Koffee with Karan’ Season 7 airs on Disney+ Hotstar.

