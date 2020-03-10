Kunal Kemmu
Photo: Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Kemmu plays Holi after 12 years

By IANS
0 2

Mumbai: Actor Kunal Kemmu on Wednesday celebrated Holi after almost 12 years, and all credit goes to his little daughter Inaaya.

“Thank you children for bringing back the joys and colour and making me feel like a child once again. I haven’t played Holi in the last 12 years and I thought I never would but thanks to Inaaya I did go to her friends Holi party and ended up having so much fun,” Kunal wrote on Instagram.

He also shared a picture in which he can be seen holding a plate of colours and her daughter picking colours from it.

Kunal’s wife and actress Soha Ali Khan too posted a picture of herself with Inaaya.

Wishing everyone a Happy Holi, Soha wrote: “Happy Holi. A time to forgive even if you can’t forget.”

