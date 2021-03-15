Mumbai: The Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hasmi starrer myterious thiller ‘Chehre’ teaser was released on Thrusday, with the most speculated character of Rhea Chakaborty being replaced by Krsytle D’souza. The same has been confirmed by reliable sources.

Emraan Hashmi took his social media to share the teaser and wrote, “Are you ready to #FaceTheGame? Kyuki iss adaalat mein khel ki shuruaat ho chuki hai. Dekhiye #Chehre in cinemas, 9th April”.

He tagged his co-stars Amitabh Bachchan, Krystle Dsouza and Annu Kapoor, along with the director Rumy Jafry, producer Anand Pandit and others. However he left out Rhea Chakraborty once again.

Today Amitabh Bachchan also reveled the Trailer release date by sharing a post of Rumy Jafry directorial without mentioning Rhea’s name.