Krystle D’souza Posts Stunning Picture From The Beach With Philosophical Quote

By IANS
Image Credit: IANS

Mumbai: Actress Krystle D’souza took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a stunning picture from the beach.

In the image she looks gorgeous in black net beachwear worn with a sarong. She completes the look with stylish shades and open hair. The sun can be seen setting behind her, against the backdrop of serene ocean waves.

“Sometimes in the winds of change we find our true direction,” she captioned the image, on a philosophical note, with an orange heart emoji.

The actress recently featured in the recreated version of the song “Ek bewafaa” by Bharat Goel. She shares the screen with Siddharthh Gupta and Akshay Kharodia in the song. The original song is from Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor Khan’s film “Bewafaa”, which released in 2005.

Krystle is also part of the Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi-starrer “Chehre”. The thriller is helmed by Rummy Jafry. The film’s release date has been pushed multiple times owing to the pandemic.

You might also like
Entertainment

Big B Donates Equipment, Infrastructure To Covid Facility

Entertainment

Salman’s ‘Radhe’ hit by piracy on WhatsApp and Telegram, FIR filed

Entertainment

Pic of Salman Khan’s body double goes viral on social media

Entertainment

‘The Family Man’ Season 2 Expected In June, Trailer Out On May 19

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.