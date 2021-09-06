Krushna Abhishek refuses to be a part of The Kapil Sharma show featuring Govinda

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Govinda is about to make an appearance on The Kapil Sharma show along with his wife Sunita Ahuja. As netizens are well aware, things are not going well between the chacha and bhatija. Therefore, according to the sources, Krushna is heard to have back down his foot from the upcoming episode of the show.

Comedian Krushna Abhishek reportedly said to TOI that from the past 15 days he has been juggling between a film and the show. Despite his packed schedule he would still adjust his dates for the show. However, on learning about his uncle’s appearance on the TKSS as celebrity guests along with aunt Sunita, he decided not to be a part of it and so he didn’t try to adjust his dates.

He added to his statement that both the parties will feel awkward on sharing a stage and that it is a comedy show and any statement made as a joke might blow up. “Pata nahi kaun si baat lekar badi baat bann jaye aur phir wohi sab hoga ki aisa bol diya, waisa bol diya. I didn’t want to create an issue,” he said.

Moreover, Krushna added that while he does realise that the audience waits in anticipation for his gig, when Govinda ji comes on the show, he feels that it was better to not perform.

The conflict in the family began after Kashmera Shah made a remark on Twitter that quoted, ‘people who dance for money.’ It is believed that her tweet was not appreciated by Sunita who interpreted it as an offensive dig at her and Govinda. Albeit, Kashmera’s later clarification that the statement was meant for Krushna’s sister Arti Singh, aunt Sunita did not change her mind.

The Comedy Circus fame Krushna also mentioned in his earlier interviews that Govinda and his wife did not accept their apology. Also, it was when his new born twins were fighting for life the aunt and uncle did not even make a call to show their support. The circumstances increased the differences, with time where things were supposed to ease out, it seems like all is still not well between the nephew and the uncle.