Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur to tie the knot on March 11, skips grand celebration

Advertisement

Mumbai: Actor Kritika Kamra and television presenter, cricket commentator Gaurav Kapur have announced that they are also set to get married in a private ceremony on March 11 in Mumbai yesterday.

As per the reports, the couple are most likely going to avoid a grand public wedding celebration and will instead exchange vows in a close-family ceremony as they prioritise intimacy and privacy. The reception is most likely expected to take place on March 12 which will be attended by industry friends, family members, and some selected guests.

It is being said that the couple have been together for several years and have shared moments from their personal journey on social media and at public events. Known for their understated approach to life and relationships, both chose to keep details of their wedding plans low-key but the fans have managed to express excitement on social platforms since news of the confirmed dates broke.

Advertisement

Moreover, the decision to hold an intimate celebration rather than a large, lavish affair reflects a broader trend among many celebrities who prefer meaningful personal moments over highly publicised events.

However, the couple’s wedding and reception will both take place in Mumbai, and well-wishers from film and television circles are expected to extend congratulations over the weekend of festivities.