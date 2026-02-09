Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur set to get married in March

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur, who recently announced about their relationship, are all set to get married in Mumbai next month in March. The couple went public with their relationship in December last year.

According to source, the couple has finalised the date along with the venue. The plans are already set and the wedding celebrations will take place by the end of March in Mumbai.

Earlier, the actress shared a series of pictures on Instagram showing the couple taking photos of each other while enjoying breakfast.

Another image featured their sports shoes, which she captioned, “Does it have to be this cheesy?” There was also a boomerang clip capturing them raising a toast with their coffee mugs, inscribed with “Bubby’s”.

Kritika Kamra captioned the post: “Breakfast with…”, a clever nod to Gaurav’s popular show “Breakfast with Champions”. At the time of the post, the couple had already been going strong for a few months. Their romance appears to be heating up as they prepare for their big day.