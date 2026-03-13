Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur host grand wedding reception in Mumbai; celebs from film and cricket attend

Mumbai: Television actress Kritika Kamra and cricket presenter Gaurav Kapur hosted a grand wedding reception in Mumbai on Thursday, a day after their intimate wedding ceremony. The star-studded celebration witnessed the presence of several prominent personalities from the entertainment industry and the Indian cricket fraternity.

The couple organised the reception on March 12 following their private wedding held on March 11 at their Bandra residence in the presence of close family members and friends. The event followed a black-themed dress code, with most guests arriving in stylish black outfits.

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar attended the reception along with his wife Anjali Tendulkar. Former cricketer Virender Sehwag was also seen arriving at the venue.

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh attended the event with his wife Hazel Keech. Actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and singer-actress Shibani Dandekar were spotted in coordinated black outfits.

Actress Malaika Arora arrived in a shimmering silver bodycon gown paired with a statement necklace. Actress Amrita Arora also attended the reception with her husband Shakeel Ladak.

Actress Vidya Balan was seen in a stylish one-shoulder gown with minimal accessories and a neat bun hairstyle. Actress Anya Singh, a close friend of Kritika, attended the reception wearing a black halter-neck dress paired with a burgundy bag.

For the reception, Kritika Kamra wore a silver draped saree-style outfit complemented by a bold statement necklace and soft wavy hair, giving her a graceful look. Gaurav Kapur opted for a navy-blue double-breasted suit paired with a white shirt, dark tie and brown formal shoes. The couple hosted the celebration for friends and colleagues from the entertainment and sports industries following their intimate wedding ceremony.