Kriti Sanon reveals she followed strict diet for her role in ‘Cocktail 2’

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Mumbai: Fans have been raving over Kriti Sanon ever since her look from ‘Cocktail 2’ was unveiled. And now with the launch of the film’s trailer on Tuesday, the excitement among her admirers has risen a notch higher.

From showcasing her toned physique to effortlessly carrying stylish ensembles, Kriti’s look as Ally presents her in one of her most glamorous and captivating avatars yet. While Kriti makes the look appear effortless on screen, achieving it was anything but easy. The Mimi star followed a strict diet to get into shape and fully embody her character.

Speaking at the trailer launch, Kriti said, “For the first time in my life I was on a strict diet and that too in Italy. I think Shahid can vouch for a fact that I was extremely cranky and hangry all the time. I mean everything was worth it.”

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The movie is directed by Homi Adajania and is written by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan. The music of the film is composed by Pritam. Maddock Film shared the trailer on their YouTube handle on Tuesday.

Kriti shares the screen space with Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the film.