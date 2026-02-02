KPop Demon Hunters makes Grammy history with landmark win

Advertisement

At the 68th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, a significant milestone towards K-pop and overall global music industry was achieved when an original song titled Golden, written as part of the Netflix animated series, KPop Demon Hunters (2025) won the Grammy Award in the category of Best Song Written for Visual Media.

This is the first ever K-pop song to be a winner of a Grammy and this was a breakthrough in the genre on the world’s most prestigious music stage.

The song Golden was performed in the movie by the fictional K-pop group HUNTR/X, and was sung by EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami. It was written by a group of EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, DO, 24, and Teddy and had reached the Grammys, after picking up numerous other awards such as Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards earlier in the season.

The Grammy win occurred at the Premiere Ceremony-the part of the awards where most of the category awards in genres and songwriting are chosen before the actual telecast. The winners gave their speech in both English and Korean, a fact that underscored the cross-cultural impact and the appeal of the track worldwide.

In other significant categories on Grammy nomination, “Golden” has also received nominations in Song of the Year and helped make “KPop Demon Hunters” a brand, as one of the most culturally effective music and animation projects of the recent years. The soundtrack of the film, which was propelled by the success of the song, Golden, topped the international charts and strengthened the K-pop genre in the award circuits.

The historic victory highlights the way in which K-pop has been transforming into a popularity hit and then a prize winning, breaking traditions and leaving a major milestone in the way.