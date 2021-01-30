Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner spend some pool time together

By WCE 5 4,370
Kourtney Kardashian Kendall Jenner pool side
Photo: IANS

Los Angeles: Reality TV personalities and sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner took time off to relax in the pool. The picture Kourtney posted on Instagram have, no surprises, gone viral.

In the image, Kendall and Kourtney sit at the poolside with their backs towards the camera, dressed in bikini. The other picture features the two enjoying a fruit bowl in the pool.

Reality TV personalities and sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner took time off to relax in the pool. The picture Kourtney posted on Instagram have, no surprises, gone viral. (Photo: IANS)

Kourtney captioned the image with a pineapple, strawberry, blueberry and grapes emoji.

The Kardashians’ reality show, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, is all set for its final season, Kourtney and Kendall’s sister Kim Kardashian made the announcement on Instagram in September.

(IANS)

You might also like
Entertainment

KGF Chapter 2 To Release On July 16, Yash Goes Badass In The New Poster

Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Releases Hair Care Brand Anomaly

Entertainment

Actor Sharman Joshi’s Father Arvind Joshi Passes Away

Entertainment

When Priyanka Chopra Jonas Almost Walked The Cannes Red Carpet In An Unzipped Dress

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.