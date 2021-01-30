Los Angeles: Reality TV personalities and sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner took time off to relax in the pool. The picture Kourtney posted on Instagram have, no surprises, gone viral.

In the image, Kendall and Kourtney sit at the poolside with their backs towards the camera, dressed in bikini. The other picture features the two enjoying a fruit bowl in the pool.

Kourtney captioned the image with a pineapple, strawberry, blueberry and grapes emoji.

The Kardashians’ reality show, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, is all set for its final season, Kourtney and Kendall’s sister Kim Kardashian made the announcement on Instagram in September.

(IANS)