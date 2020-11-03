Koraput girl makes it to Miss International Fashion Fiesta finale to be held in Colombo

Koraput: Bringing laurel to the State, a girl from the tribal dominated Koraput district of Odisha has made it to the finale of the Miss International Fashion Fiesta 2020-21. The Grand finale will be held in Colombo of Sri Lanka.

As per reports, Pranjal Patra from Kotpad in Koraput district made it to the finale after competing with 30 others in the semi-final rounds of the international pageant held on November 2nd and 3rd in Goa.

Seven contestants from the Semi-final were selected for the final round. Pranjal is the only participant from Odisha to make it to the finale. She has high hope to achieve the crown in Colombo.