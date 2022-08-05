Koi Mil Gaya actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi dies of cardiac arrest, Hrithik Roshan pays tribute

Veteran Indian actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi succumbed to a cardiac arrest on Thursday morning, He was admitted to Mumbai Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital.

Mithilesh is best known for his roles in films such as Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Ready, Taal, Fiza, and Koi Mil Gaya, among others. 10 days ago, the 67-year-old actor was admitted to the hospital following a cardiac arrest. Since then, he was undergoing treatment at Kokilaben Hospital, the actor’s son-in-law, Ashish Chaturvedi, said to PTI.

Bollywood celebs are mourning the death of the noted actor. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi, Anees Bazmee, screenwriter-lyricist Mayur Puri, CINTAA, and IFTDA among others extended condolences to Mithilesh’s family and expressed grief through their social media posts.

Mithilesh’s Koi Mil Gaya co-star Hrithik Roshan too paid tribute to the actor. Taking to Twitter, Hrithik wrote, “Thoughts and prayers for Mithilesh Chaturvedi Sir, a veteran actor, who I’ve had the pleasure of working with multiple times. You will be missed. RIP.”

Thoughts & prayers for Mithilesh Chaturvedi Sir, a veteran actor who I’ve had the pleasure of working with multiple times. You will be missed. RIP🙏🏻 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 4, 2022

Mithilesh Chaturvedi’s last rites were held in the evening at a crematorium in Versova. The actor has left behind two daughters, wife, and a son. While the industry has been deeply shocked by the death of the veteran actor, the family is still dealing with the difficult situation.