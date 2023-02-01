KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty kisses each other at wedding after party

Actor Athiya Shettya and Cricketer KL Rahul had an intimate wedding on January 23 at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala house. Now, Kl Rahul has finally posted a video of him and Athiya at the after party.

The video was shared by Kl Rahul in his Instagram account. The couple can be seen making silly faces while Athiya can be seen kissing Rahul in the cheek. The clip is a perfect blend of cuteness and silliness, and fans couldn’t stop gushing over the newly weds.

For the after party, Athiya wore red outfit with intricate embroidery with an emerald and diamond choker, which goes nicely with her red clothing, while Rahul can be seen donning a sequined kurta. The actress can also be seen showing off her mangalsutra in the video.

Checkout the video here:

The video was also shared by celebrity wedding planner Shaadi Squad on their Instagram with the caption, “One Tequila, Two Tequila, Three Tequila Floooor!! Best after party with the best peeps dancing the night away on the best beats.”

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty and Ahan Shetty also shared a series of photos from KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s wedding.