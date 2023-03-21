Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Kirron Kher tests COVID positive

Bollywood actor and politician Kirron Kher has tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. She informed in her Twitter

Entertainment
By Rachna 0
Kirron Kher tests covid positive
Image credit- mint

Bollywood actor and politician Kirron Kher tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. Taking to Twitter, she shared the news and wrote, “I have tested positive for Covid. So anyone who has come in contact with me please get yourself tested.”

Take a look

Keerthy gifts 10-gram gold coins to all 130 members of…

‘Uri’ actress Riva Arora’s mom gifts her a Audi Q3

Earlier in 2021, Kirron Kher was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. After recovery, she bounced back and joined the judge’s crew of India’s Got Talent with full strength. This time too, her fans believe she will once again make a comeback in her most energetic avatar after recovery.

Loved by many, Kirron has delivered memorable performances in several Bollywood films. She has mostly played motherly roles throughout her career. She has delivered praise-worthy performances for her roles in Devdas, Rang De Basanti, Hum Tum, Dostana, Main Hoon Na, and others.

She is married to veteran actor Anupam Kher, they tied the knot in 1985. She was previously married to Gautam Berry and had a son Sikandar Kher in 1981.

Also Read: India’s Got Talent: Kirron Kher returns as judge

Rachna 2165 news

An aspiring author trying to make it big, a coffee enthusiast, and a passion-driven person who doesn't know when to give up.

You might also like
Entertainment

Soni Razdan shares Alia’s unseen picture flaunting baby bump

Entertainment

Selena Gomez praises Iranian women who went viral for ‘Calm Down’ video

Entertainment

Gold ornaments of Rajinikanth’s daughter stolen from her Chennai house

Entertainment

Deepak Tijori duped of Rs 2.6 crore by co-producer, files case

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7