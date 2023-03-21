Kirron Kher tests covid positive

Bollywood actor and politician Kirron Kher tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. Taking to Twitter, she shared the news and wrote, “I have tested positive for Covid. So anyone who has come in contact with me please get yourself tested.”

Earlier in 2021, Kirron Kher was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. After recovery, she bounced back and joined the judge’s crew of India’s Got Talent with full strength. This time too, her fans believe she will once again make a comeback in her most energetic avatar after recovery.

Loved by many, Kirron has delivered memorable performances in several Bollywood films. She has mostly played motherly roles throughout her career. She has delivered praise-worthy performances for her roles in Devdas, Rang De Basanti, Hum Tum, Dostana, Main Hoon Na, and others.

She is married to veteran actor Anupam Kher, they tied the knot in 1985. She was previously married to Gautam Berry and had a son Sikandar Kher in 1981.