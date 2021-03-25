Shah Rukh Khan is making a comeback in the silver screen after 3 years. Yes, the actor’s all set to come with his much-awaited YRF film “Pathan”. And this time he has charged Rs 100 crore for his role. It’s true! With this SRK has become the highest-paid actor in India.

As per the tweet by Umair Sandhu, Film Critic, SRK has become the highest-paid actor in India and a hike in his remuneration fee. As per the tweet, the Badshah of Bollywood is charging a whopping Rs 100 crore for the film that also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. With this, he has left behind Bollywood stars such as Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan.

BREAKING NEWS : Officially King Khan #ShahRukhKhan is the ” Highest Paid Actor ” in India now. He charged whopping ” 100 cr ” for #Pathan. pic.twitter.com/oGz5bI8yGH — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) March 21, 2021

Earlier in 2021, SRK has officially announced that we will get to see him on the big screen this year. In a three-minute-long video posted in all his social media handle.

Here’s wishing you all a safe, happy and prosperous 2021… pic.twitter.com/COgpPzPEQJ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 2, 2021

The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and went on the floors in November last year in Mumbai. The film is backed by Yash Raj Films and will also feature Salman Khan in a cameo role,Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, who are also a part of the film, are expected to join the shoot later. The film’s music is being composed by Vishal Dadlani and he just confirmed the film.