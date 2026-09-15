“King akela kaafi hai”: SRK surprises fans with special dialogue tease; reacts to clash with ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

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Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is already keeping the excitement around his much-awaited film ‘King’ alive with his replies doing all the talking.

During the actor’s #AskSRK session, as fans continue to flood social media with questions about the upcoming action thriller, SRK teased them with his signature wit, dropping epic responses without giving away too much about the film.

Addressing impatient fans eager for the first look, SRK playfully urged them to hold on, promising the wait will be worth it. “Ab picture hi dekho na! Tarsa nahi raha, acchhi wali bana raha hoon… ke Dil ko tasalli mile,” he quipped, confirming the film remains firmly locked for its target date: “Sab ayega… 24th Dec se pehle.”

The actor revealed he has been pulling late nights closely overseeing the film’s post-production and visual effects team. “Troubling RC Vfx a lot. Sitting on Harry and Keiten’s head to deliver the best. I think they might ban me from coming to the office late nights soon,” he joked about his hands-on approach.

Director Siddharth Anand isn’t escaping the grind either. Expressing pride in the director’s relentless dedication, SRK shared, “Sid toh bechara laga hua hai. Late bhai hain… taking time to put our best foot forward so u all enjoy it and feel proud and happy with #King.”

When asked about music drops, SRK assured fans that playback maestro Arijit Singh is putting the final polish on the soundtrack. “Kar deta Abhi, Arijit dada ko finishing touches dene hain. He is a perfectionist; it takes some time, rightfully.”

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Never one to dodge box-office chatter, SRK fielded a cheeky question about King competing against packed holiday releases in December. Dismissing worries about getting sandwiched, he quipped, “Not at all… Baaki bread pieces ka bhi toh socho… hum toh center ki tasty Tikki hain.”

He ended the interaction with a quintessential father-son joke when asked whether his youngest son AbRam would watch King or Marvel’s upcoming ‘Avengers: Doomsday’, “Pehle to Baap hi ayega beta!!!”

Before signing off, the superstar surprised fans with a special gift, where he appeared to be saying one of his dialogues from ‘King’. “As everybody is asking… Picture abhi baki hai, King akela kaafi hai,” he said.

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s ‘King’, which is set to be released on December 24.

(Source: ANI)