Kim Sharma and Leander Paes to have a court marriage soon

Bollywood actor Kim Sharma and famous Tennis player Leander Paes have been in a relationship for quite a long time now. Reportedly, they have been blessed by their parents, and the duo is opting for a court marriage.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, a source close to the entertainment portal has said that Leander’s parents & Kim Sharma’s parents visited Mumbai recently and were discussing ‘court marriage’ at Kim’s Bandra residence.

However, there has been no confirmation of the same yet.

The reports also mentioned that Kim and Leander’s parents met each other in December last year in Kolkata and also celebrated the New Year’s together.

The couple celebrated their one year of togetherness in March this year. Kim took to her Instagram account to post a few photos and videos of her with Leander. She captioned the post, “Happy anniversary Charles (heart emoji) 365 days! Endless moments of happiness and learning. Thank you for being mine. Love you to bits – Mich.”

Leander too posted pictures and videos with the caption, “Happy Anniversary Mich. Thank you for 365 days of memories and for riding through life’s learnings together every day. You had me at Hello!”

Kim and Leander made their relationship social media official in September last year, followed by posting pictures together. Since then, they have been quite open about their relationship as they can often be seen sharing photos and videos with each other.