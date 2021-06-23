Kim Kardashian poses barefoot in a hot nude bikini for sensuous’tennis match

By IANS
Picture Credit: IANS

New Delhi: No divorce blues here, as the KKUWK star turns up the heat on the courts. Kim Kardashian is known for her bold style statements, each time she posts a picture on social media, it becomes a sensation with millions of fans drooling over her.

The Reality TV star and entrepreneur’s recent Instagram posts are captivating. Kim shared some images of herself wearing a bikini while playing tennis.

Related News

Kim Kardashian: ‘Life’s A Beach’

Kim Kardashian Flaunts Tiny Waist In Beige Tie-up Bikini,…

The 41-year-old wore a high-waist nude bandeau bikini with slicked back hair as she struck a pose barefoot at a tennis court.

She captioned it: “Tennis anyone?!”

Meanwhile, in a recent interview Kim did admit she’ll hold off on the sexy selfies once her kids are a bit older. “I also don’t want to embarrass my kids or make them feel a way if they’re in high school and I’m the embarrassing mum that’s like posing in selfies in bikinis. There will be limits.”

You might also like
Entertainment

Rubina Dilaik puts ‘Bigg Boss 14’ victory gown for charity sale to…

Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan takes the jab, is ‘now loading: antibodies’

Entertainment

Popular Malayalam lyricist Poovachal Khader passes away at 72

Entertainment

Akshay Kumar Begins Shooting for Raksha Bandhan, Dedicates Film To Sister Alka

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.