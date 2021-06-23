Kim Kardashian poses barefoot in a hot nude bikini for sensuous’tennis match

New Delhi: No divorce blues here, as the KKUWK star turns up the heat on the courts. Kim Kardashian is known for her bold style statements, each time she posts a picture on social media, it becomes a sensation with millions of fans drooling over her.

The Reality TV star and entrepreneur’s recent Instagram posts are captivating. Kim shared some images of herself wearing a bikini while playing tennis.

The 41-year-old wore a high-waist nude bandeau bikini with slicked back hair as she struck a pose barefoot at a tennis court.

She captioned it: “Tennis anyone?!”

Meanwhile, in a recent interview Kim did admit she’ll hold off on the sexy selfies once her kids are a bit older. “I also don’t want to embarrass my kids or make them feel a way if they’re in high school and I’m the embarrassing mum that’s like posing in selfies in bikinis. There will be limits.”